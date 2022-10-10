The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Under Cover is a timely documentary about homeless women over 50

By Jane Freebury
Updated October 10 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 10:00pm
Under Cover. PG, 91 minutes. Three stars.

While homelessness is a painful reality for the people experiencing it in this wealthy country, it seems also a difficult reality for others to acknowledge. It seems to represent a blind spot. People look away, feeling embarrassed by the sight of others who are sleeping rough under tarpaulin in the streets or carting their belongings in a supermarket trolley from one shelter to the next.

