Rain-sodden summers driven by La Nina have prepared SES crews for the possible deluges forecast around the region this storm season, a Queanbeyan emergency services deputy leader says.
Queanbeyan SES deputy commander Brent Hunter said La Nina has taught crews to be more proactive.
"With La Nina, it's really brought through a varied way of thinking. So we need to be a bit more proactive in what we're doing," he said.
"The SES has been very good at preparing assets around the state, so that's vehicles and people, making sure that we're going to be on the ground in those hardest hit areas is something that we're doing very well in the last few years."
Australia's weather bureau has forecast a drenching for much of the nation this week, predicting areas from the country's north to Tasmania were set for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.
He recommended trimming overhanging branches, and securing loose items around the home.
"Cleaning out your gutters is probably one of the biggest things you can do to stop water from entering your property during heavy downpours. The water actually gets caught in the leaves and the gunk and actually forces its way into the roof cavity and it can soak into the insulation which can collapse your ceiling," he said.
Deputy commander Hunter said the main callouts the Queanbeyan SES received last year were flood rescues and a large number of leaking roofs and fallen trees.
The SES has sandbags available to the community in case of flooding, encouraging self resilience among residents if the SES cannot reach them.
"It does make our job a little bit easier, meaning that we can focus on those that really need our help," Deputy commander Hunter said.
With the third consecutive summer of La Nina declared, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a wet spring and summer, beginning this week with a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall across eastern Australia and renewed flood risks.
A trough and low pressure system is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the Canberra region from Wednesday, and a second trough and low is likely to bring another burst of rain on Friday and over the weekend.
The bureau forecasts 15 to 25mm of rainfall across the ACT on Wednesday with the chance of thunderstorms and the temperature to fall to 9 degrees in the coming days.
The weather bureau has also forecast moderate to major flooding in already flooded rivers in NSW, Victoria, and possibly Tasmania and southern Queensland.
ACT Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan last week said working closely with neighbouring states was important as Canberra faces similar challenges through hazardous seasons.
"The official start of the storm season was delayed by one month to align with the NSW storm season, in support of a nationally consistent approach to emergency alerts and warnings," Commissioner Whelan said.
"Through this La Nina event, working collaboratively, particularly with the NSW State Emergency Service, is integral in ensuring safe outcomes for our community members as we face common challenges over the coming months."
ACT SES Chief Officer Anthony Draheim said flooding may be a risk as Canberra enters a third La Nina weather event this season.
"The ongoing, unusually high volume of rainfall we have continued to experience, has resulted in very high-water content in our soil, causing saturation and an increased risk of flooding," Chief Officer Draheim said.
"We're ready when Canberra prepares together, I encourage the community to stay vigilant and understand what the risks are in your area, be aware of the changing weather patterns, and prepare your home for all conditions."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
