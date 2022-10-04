I can generally tolerate most things, but hypocrisy, official or otherwise, is not one of them.
I was expecting somewhat more from the new government in terms of transparency and appropriate government appointments, but with the recent announcement of Mr Stephen Smith, former Defence and Foreign Affairs Minister, to the plumb position of High Commissioner to the UK ("Ex-Defence Minister to be top UK diplomat", canberratimes.com.au, October 1) is one such example of breathtaking hypocrisy.
It is an example of the government doing exactly the same thing it continually criticised the former government for.
Senator Wong's defence of the appointment as being different to the former government and "rebalancing appointments towards more qualified senior officials consistent with community expectations" is disingenuous in the extreme.
The appointment is clearly a continuation of the practice of "jobs for the boys", perfected by the former government (AAT is but one example).
Mr Smith should be devoting all his efforts to his recently appointed position on the critical Defence Strategic Review whose recommendations are expected in March 2023.
As the High Commissioner position will commence early in 2023 Mr Smith will have to demonstrate his versatility in managing two competing priorities; the strategically important work and outcomes of the review and planning his no doubt commodious and agreeable ambassadorial duties.
Minister for the Environment, Tanya Plibersek, has announced she, at last, will put things right on the environmental front. The problem, she explains, is that all those who came before her kept on making the same old decisions with the same old results: an endlessly deteriorating environment.
Apparently this time it will be different. But how so, given it is clear Ms Plibersek and her government intend to make the same decisions in the same old way? Ms Plibersek's hubris apart, what will the difference be?
For the past 234 years, that which has denied all governments traction on the environmental front has been their relentless determination to grow our population to grow our consumption. The causal and correlative links between this policy and our environment's decline, the staggering loss of diversity, abundance, and wellbeing of our natural world, is beyond reasonable dispute.
And this Plibersek and her government intend to continue as earnestly as ever. Despite the bluster, expect even more decline.
R A Goss (Letters, October 3) believes that it is a "bizarre notion" that Canberra needs to retain vast tracts of Civic devoted to open-air car parks . As the city centre without sufficient parking facilities would soon become a ghost town what is his alternative proposal?
Perhaps more ugly multi-level parking monstrosities?
Instead, I would suggest that the existing car parking areas be retained and enhanced by planting many more trees of a suitable variety. It's a win-win as this would soften the look of the carparks, provide some shade and help the environment to boot.
Discussions about whose image should feature on the five dollar note are yet another distraction in our national life.
However such a decision should not be subject to the whim of government.
Otherwise we may have something of a replica of the farcical re-appointment of knights and dames within the Order of Australia, only to see the even more farcical removal of such a power of appointment soon thereafter.
Canberra developer Gough Pty Ltd is to be congratulated for the design of its proposed Coombs housing complex ("Proposal for energy-efficient unit blocks", October 3, p8).
Roof-mounted solar panels, as shown in the artist's illustration, are a well-established means of generating on-site energy as well as reducing roof temperatures.
Less well-known is the use of green roof colouring to cool the building beneath and prolong the life of the roof itself.
Employing both technologies, as the illustration also shows, is a "double benefit".
In my view, all of the unit blocks in the proposed complex should be equipped with both green roofs and rooftop solar panels.
More trees planted in the green spaces between the buildings would add significantly to the cooling effect, which will become even more valued as global heating continues its relentless advance.
Rex Williams (Letters, October 1) attempts to dismiss the green credentials of EVs by listing the components of a Tesla battery and claiming they use electricity of which "only a tiny fraction comes from wind and solar".
Williams is wrong on both counts. Standard range Tesla 3s sold in Australia use iron phosphate batteries which contain neither nickel nor cobalt.
He also fails to compare the materials used in a Tesla with those used in a comparable Internal combustion engine (ICE) car.
The amount of low emission electricity used to charge the battery depends on the time and place of charging. Charging at home during the day from rooftop solar uses 100 per cent renewable energy. Alternatively charging from the grid at 9pm on the day Williams' letter appeared would have used about 30 per cent renewable energy (wind and hydro), hardly a tiny percentage which will only increase.
IC engines waste a lot of energy as heat and are less efficient in terms of useful work per ton of carbon dioxide than the turbines used in gas and black coal fired power stations. Consequently, even an EV powered entirely by electricity from these generators will still be responsible for lower carbon dioxide emissions than an equivalent ICE vehicle.
So yes EVs are important contributors to emissions reduction in Australia and the world.
Pauline Hanson bears some responsibility for this; some Sydney soccer fans reportedly raised their right arms in a manner similar to Nazi salutes during a recent "welcome to country".
Hanson's public, blatant, repeated disrespect for our First Australians and others nurtures displays of disrespect and vulgar behaviours.
The right of freedom of speech comes with a very clear responsibility to speak honourably and respectfully.
It's time we hold Hanson to account for her disreputable words and actions.
Only then will mobs like those at the soccer match take any condemnations seriously.
As my wife swiftly reminded me, there are many terrible things happening in the world and this isn't one of them.
But, as I sat up in bed on Monday, my laptop open in front of me, cancelling, de-cancelling, re-cancelling and un-cancelling a slew of travel arrangements that were to start that day, I glimpsed through the window the Qatar hot air balloon floating serenely by.
Was it bypassing Canberra on the way to either Sydney or Melbourne to pick up more passengers perhaps?
I challenge the editors of The Canberra Times to name, specifically, even one "creditor" to whom the federal government owes a part of this trillion dollar "debt", supposedly brought about due to the pandemic.
I also challenge the editors of The Canberra Times to approach Professor William Mitchell of Newcastle University (currently on sabbatical in Japan) to present a Modern Monetary Theory understanding of federal government debt and deficit.
I am sure that The Canberra Times would want to give a voice to all macro-economic theories, not just the neo-liberal ones.
Three months ago the Commonwealth Attorney General discontinued the prosecution of Bernard Collaery for his part in exposing the disgraceful conduct of Australian operatives in Timor Leste.
Collaery was acting as the lawyer for Witness K, an Australian intelligence officer, who lived by the moral code that most of us try to inculcate in our children. Witness K pleaded guilty so he has a criminal record for doing the right thing. Those around him were keen on a cover up and have since prospered.
Our current Foreign Minister has been working hard to re-establish some trust among our neighbours. Trust is easily lost and hard to regain.
The government should pardon Witness K. To do so would prove their credentials to actually care about fundamental precepts, credentials that will serve them well.
So King Charles will not attend the climate change conference, COP-27, on the advice/order of the UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss. As he is also King of Australia, could our Prime Minister advise him to attend? If not, what is the point of Charles being King of Australia?
Rod Matthews (Letters, September 29) might like to reconsider. Why is it "absolutely vital" we vote down an "exclusive Indigenous Voice to Parliament"? Is it because the sky will fall in? (Just as we were warned it would with Mabo?).
As with the Aztecs, almighty market forces demand human sacrifices to placate the insatiable gods of growth and consumerism. That means it is not surprising political lobbying has resulted in mandatory isolation being abandoned regardless of the risks to society's vulnerable.
Why does The Canberra Times and others euphemistically refer to "frontier wars"? It is usual to identify wars by reference to the country in which they were fought (ie the Vietnam war). Why don't we refer to the war by the British invaders against the people of Australia as the Australian war, the British war or the British/Australia war?
Re King Charles's announcement that he wouldn't be attending the next world climate conference despite having planned to do so as Prince Charles. Apparently British Prime Minister Liz Truss ordered the King not to take part. If she can tell the King what to do what is she able to do in relation to Australia? It's time to cut the cord for once and for all.
Wrong, Eric Hunter (Letters, October 2). ATSIC certainly had an advisory function. And as regards a guaranteed constitutional recognition for the Voice, the Inter-State Commission, despite being constitutionally mandated (Section IV, clause 101), existed for fewer than 20 years.
Major critics of Putin have a habit of dying, often in ambiguous circumstances. What do we do about a man who appears to be psychologically disturbed and who has access to nukes?
Share markets have eviscerated the British Tory government's plans for massive tax cuts for the rich. The British Pound has tanked. Meanwhile, in Australia, the federal government is clinging tenaciously to its plans for exactly the same policy, known here as "stage three tax cuts". What could possibly go wrong?
Well done to the government for finally agreeing to bring the children home from Syria. This will, hopefully, bring to an end a protracted act of deliberate cruelty perpetuated under the LNP. What crimes have the children committed? And of course they need their mums.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.