Hypocrisy over Stephen Smith appointment hard to take

By Letters to the Editor
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
The government's decision to make Stephen Smith the Australian High Commissioner in London is an example of "jobs for the boys". Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

I can generally tolerate most things, but hypocrisy, official or otherwise, is not one of them.

