Jack (Styles) and his wife Alice (Pugh) are newcomers to a community that could be seen as either hellish or heavenly. It's the small town of Victory, a kind of 1950s desert utopia where the men go off every day to their secret work at Victory Headquarters to develop "progressive materials" (whatever they are) while the women stay home to clean, cook and raise the kids or go to exercise classes and the mall. People smoke and drink and eat fried foods and different races live happily together, all under the leadership of the chief executive officer, Frank (Pine). All you have to do is be discreet, not leave and not ask too many questions.

