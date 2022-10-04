There was a time when Lizzy Tonks was ready to give up on basketball. Disenchanted with her pathway and United States college decision, she quit the sport she loved.
She did what most young Canberrans do when they're at a loose end - joined the public service. Slowly, basketball started to creep back into her life. First with weeknight matches, then the tier below the WNBL before eventually deciding the time was right.
Tonks picked up the phone to call Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal and asked a simple question: Can I play in the WNBL.
Tonks is tipped to be an unexpected find for the Capitals this year. But even if she doesn't score a point or play a minute, she has already delivered an important message to aspiring athletes: courage.
"Because the worst [Veal] could have said was 'no'," Tonks says in a matter-of-fact way. "And [if she did], we move on.
"It's really exciting. I'm grateful for the opportunity. Having those couple of years off allowed me to refocus on my goals and if I wanted to continue with basketball or not."
Tonks will be the Capitals' 25-year-old rookie this season having starred for the Canberra Nationals and dominated at both ends of the floor.
It wasn't a surprise, even though Tonks decided to step away from basketball after a stint at California State University in Northridge.
A teenage Tonks moved from Coffs Harbour to Canberra in 2015 to be a part of the Basketball Australia centre of excellence at the AIS.
She scored her college deal, but the fit wasn't right. So she stopped playing, came back to Canberra, got a job and weighed up whether she would set foot on a court again.
When she decided to have a crack, she didn't show any signs of rust. She had two games of 40 points or more for the Nationals and Veal is convinced Tonks can be a "defensive demon" in the WNBL.
"To see her go away from the game and come back, and stick her hand up for this opportunity and really want this gives us great pride," Veal said. "I think she'll do great things.
"She had the courage to follow through this year. It's a good balance of being grateful and appreciative, but having an understanding of who she is as a person and a player.
"[She's got that] deep-down competitiveness and drive to win and compete. Yes this is her first opportunity, but she's not a kid. She knows how to work, to train, to manage her body and communicate."
Tonks will use pre-season training and games to see where she fits into the Capitals' rotation ahead of the WNBL season, which starts with a clash against Bendigo on November 4.
The Capitals still have two or three pieces to add to their roster puzzle as Veal takes the reins for the first time as a WNBL head coach.
Tonks will offer experience, despite having never played a WNBL game before.
"I enjoyed life away from basketball for a bit because that's what I grew up doing," Tonks said.
"I didn't want to play basketball, so I was happy with my decision when I stopped. I kind of realised that competitiveness and that side of me was missing.
"I think watching [the WNBL] on TV, or watching girls my age go and play in the WNBL, I thought, 'Well, I think I'm good enough to do that'. That's when I slowly started to get back."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
