Providing quality, efficient and accurate legal advice Advertising Feature

From left is Alicia Prest, Mark Gibbs and Andrea Goldrick who can assist clients in matters of estate planning, family law and much more. Picture supplied

GPG Lawyers offers high quality professional legal services in all aspects of family law, wills and estates. The firm also offers some services in the criminal and employment law spaces.

Established in 2021, GPG Lawyers is one of the newest firms in the Canberra-Queanbeyan region. Its three directors, Andrea Goldrick, Alicia Prest and Mark Gibbs have each worked in other well-respected firms and government agencies and have seen what does and doesn't work in the areas within which they practise.



"We bring together the lessons each of us have learned to provide quality, efficient and accurate legal advice in an effort to take the stress out of our clients' engagement with the legal system," Ms Prest said.



"This includes where many clients are already under significant stress whether it be the breakdown of a relationship or the loss of a loved one".

Andrea is an accredited family law specialist and has over 20 years of family law experience. Alicia and Mark have both worked in the public and private sectors. Alicia focuses on family law, estate planning and estate litigation while Mark practises in all areas of family law, family violence and some areas of criminal law. They each understand that people are looking for practical and workable solutions when navigating their legal matter.

"Our focus is always on the clients, their circumstances and their story", Ms Prest said.



"We bring care, skill and attention to every matter. We are focused on the big picture without missing the finer details".

The lawyers at GPG Lawyers understand that not every legal problem requires or should be put to lengthy and costly court litigation. "We look at alternate legal pathways to resolve matters" says Mr Gibbs.



"We pride ourselves on giving our clients realistic, clear advice and tailored options to suit their particular circumstances".

While we love matters to settle out of court so that the parties can move on with their lives, we don't shy away from the court room and will advocate strongly and confidently for our clients when litigation is necessary" he said.

The team at GPG Lawyers pride themselves on keeping on top of the latest changes in the areas of law in which they practise.

Do you need advice in family law property or parenting matters, wills and estate planning or estate administration following the death of a loved one?

GPG Lawyers practise in all areas of family law and relationship law including:

Post separation property settlements;

Children and parenting matters;

Divorce;

Binding financial agreements;

Family violence orders;

Surrogacy and adoption.

"We also provide services in all areas of estate planning and estate disputes, including wills, enduring powers of attorney, appointments of enduring guardian, advanced health care directives, elder abuse law, estate administration and estate disputes, for example when someone is left out of a will" Ms Prest added.

What may surprise people is that GPG Lawyers offer home and hospital visits to their elderly, ill and vulnerable clients at no additional fee. They are conveniently located on London Circuit in the city, but are also happy to travel to areas outside the ACT, including Braidwood, the South Coast, rural areas of the South West Slopes and everywhere in between.

The firm's networks in the wider professional community means that they can also refer their clients to accountants, financial planners, superannuation experts, psychologists and counsellors who often play a significant role in family law and estate matters.