The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 5, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: October 5, 1995

What dominates our technophilic world today, was just beginning in this report in the Canberra Times in 1995. The rise of computers was capturing the younger generation as well as the games that were either installed in them or could be purchased.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.