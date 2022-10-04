Times Past: October 5, 1995

What dominates our technophilic world today, was just beginning in this report in the Canberra Times in 1995. The rise of computers was capturing the younger generation as well as the games that were either installed in them or could be purchased.
In a report called Computer Games: Their Effects on Young People was compiled by WA University Professor Kevin Durkin at the request of the Office of Film and Literature Classification.
Part of that report showed that the computer was actually uniting the family, with it fostering engagement between parent and child, which appeared to be in contrast with the TV where the family sat and did not talk at all.
Also within the study, it disregarded the concerns for addictive behaviour through time use studies that say true addiction was rare.
Quite the opposite was being shown, in fact, that computer games could help develop and sharpen skills like cognitive, perceptual and social development.
The attorney-general of the time, Michael Lavarch said that he was surprised by the results and that it should be reassuring to many parents.
Evidence showed that some games can make a positive impact on children's development however more understanding was needed for the effects of more violent games.
Dale Kleeman was a parent of 3 children. He said that while the computer may be more interactive than the TV, it could still be an isolating activity. Mr Kleeman said that he kept a close watch on how long his children were on the computer for.
