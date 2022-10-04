The Canberra Times
Letters to the Editor

Children's return rights a wrong

By The Canberra Times
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
Senator Pauline has been critical of the decision to bring the mothers and children home. Picture by Sitthixay Dittavong.

The news a plan is in place to bring up to 42 children, many of whom have never had a life outside of a refugee camp, and 16 women home from Syria is the beginning of the end for a shameful episode in recent Australian history.

Local News

