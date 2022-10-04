The news a plan is in place to bring up to 42 children, many of whom have never had a life outside of a refugee camp, and 16 women home from Syria is the beginning of the end for a shameful episode in recent Australian history.
When Islamic State's so-called caliphate collapsed in 2019 the then Coalition government turned its back on dozens of Australian women, many of whom had either been tricked, coerced or trafficked to Syria. They were left stranded in appalling conditions in poorly run camps where they are regularly exposed to violence, sexual abuse and neglect.
It is well documented that many of these young mothers had only been children themselves when they were taken to Syria, usually by their Jihadi parents. They were then married off to other IS fighters, often at very young ages.
Their lives since leaving Australia have been the stuff of nightmares. While some may have drunk the Jihadist Kool-Aid and must be held accountable for any crimes they committed, nobody is arguing their children, many of whom are malnourished, in poor health, and who have never had any formal education, are guilty of anything other than being born in the wrong place at the wrong time. That has never been a crime. What child, after all, has the ability to choose their parents?
For critics of the decision, such as Pauline Hanson and Karen Andrews, to write these children and their mothers off as beyond redemption shows a lack of compassion and humanity that sits oddly with their regular and vocal lip-service to Australian values.
When Senator Hanson, for example, is castigating these families for their adherence to a religion which she says is based on hatred for the Western way of life she herself is perpetuating the culture of hate and intolerance she claims to deplore.
While it is true that these children have been exposed to sights, events and living conditions nobody should ever have to endure, that doesn't mean they can't be successfully integrated into Australian society. While this won't necessarily be easy it can be done if they are given love, counselling and education.
Those who have chosen to demonise the prospective returnees in recent days are much more likely to turn them against their home country than the evil system they have come to know is morally bankrupt and would by now have probably come to hate.
The calls by the LNP, which lacked the moral fibre to address this issue years ago, for "guarantees" that none of the returnees could ever be a security threat are patently absurd. The fact that all the returning adults have freely consented to terrorism control orders on their return is a positive sign they want to live normal lives after a long sojourn in what must rank as one of the closest things to hell on Earth on the planet.
Just as specious is the claim that staging an operation such as this exposes Australian officials and personnel to an undue level of risk. Australian governments have never hesitated to put diplomats, officials and security personnel in harm's way on peacekeeping and military operations. Surely bringing our own people home is just as important. It is also a national responsibility.
The fledgling de facto Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, which is responsible for the camps, has neither the resources or the inclination to deal with what it sees as another country's problem when so many of its own people are in dire straits.
The camps are also potential incubators for extremism and need to be dismantled.
While repatriating and rehabilitating these prodigals is going to be an expensive and time-consuming process, it is a job that has to be done.
