Their lives since leaving Australia have been the stuff of nightmares. While some may have drunk the Jihadist Kool-Aid and must be held accountable for any crimes they committed, nobody is arguing their children, many of whom are malnourished, in poor health, and who have never had any formal education, are guilty of anything other than being born in the wrong place at the wrong time. That has never been a crime. What child, after all, has the ability to choose their parents?

