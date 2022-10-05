Times Past: October 6, 1962

Big things were predicted for the city of Canberra, reported on this day in 1962. At the time, Canberra's population was less than 70,000 but the prediction for growth for the following five years would reach 90,000.
The National Capital Development Commission at the time gave a future profile for the city which consisted of; a working force of 40,000, multi-storey parking, and new shopping centres in the suburbs of Campbell, Red Hill, Deakin, Dickson, Downer and Woden.
There was focus on keeping a balance between what was seen as Canberra's duty to showcase the nation's values and also what the locals need in terms of infrastructure through both federal and private enterprise involvement.
The predicted steady rise in Canberra's population meant that there was a keen focus on the public amenities to be available to higher numbers of those needing hospital services. As is the case within the city, the main employer would continue to be the public service, government authorities and building construction, however the numbers in private employment in financial, commercial and professional services were on the rise.
The picture that accompanied this article showed a full, open parking lot in London Circuit which helped emphasise the need for multi-storey car parking, with the predicted amount of cars on the roads to reach 100,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.