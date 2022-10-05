The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 6, 1962

October 5 2022 - 6:30pm
Big things were predicted for the city of Canberra, reported on this day in 1962. At the time, Canberra's population was less than 70,000 but the prediction for growth for the following five years would reach 90,000.

