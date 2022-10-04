Builders will need to follow stricter rules to prevent erosion and pollution entering the ACT's waterways or risk being fined.
The ACT government had updated its environment protection guidelines for construction and land development, which now includes new rules to cover erosion and sediment control.
Erosion and sediment control plans will need to be approved by the Environment Protection Authority for sites 0.3 hectares or larger before works begin.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the updated rules would minimise the environmental risks of land development and construction in the territory.
"They will aid developers, builders, and anyone else who may be carrying out civil construction and building works to complete their developments in a way that is environmentally conscientious," Ms Vassarotti said.
"We know that erosion and sediment control is a key risk involved in land development and construction work here in the ACT.
"The guidelines include updated sediment basin requirements to address the increased frequency and intensity of rainfall events associated with climate change."
If an individual fails to adhere to the erosion minimisation guidelines, they could face a $1600 fine, while a corporation could be issued a $8100 penalty.
Serious offences can attract a six-month prison term and a court-imposed fine of $81,000.
Business and Better Regulation Minister Tara Cheyne said the Environment Protection Authority would work with businesses and the industry to help them follow the new rules.
"It is always preferable to prevent issues from arising rather than responding after an incident has occurred, and we will continue to support the sector to achieve this," Ms Cheyne said.
Ms Cheyne said the authority would proactively work with builders and land developers on environmentally high-risk sites.
Sedimentation can cause millions of dollars of damage to the environment and sensitive ecosystems, she said.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
