The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Erosion rules toughened on building sites to protect ACT waterways

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti. Picture by Karleen Minney

Builders will need to follow stricter rules to prevent erosion and pollution entering the ACT's waterways or risk being fined.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.