Injury robbed him of a chance to win a breakthrough title, but A-League Men's games-record holder Nikolai Topor-Stanley says he is "back to full bore" ahead of the new season.
The 37-year-old will make his comeback from a foot injury when Western United begin their season against Melbourne City in a grand final rematch on Friday night.
Topor-Stanley has played 365 games in the competition but is still chasing grand final glory and missed out on Western United's win after he ruptured a tendon in his foot.
The star centre-back admitted that even though missing the finals series earlier this year was disappointing, he is committed to the new season and leading the Western Sydney side to an A-league trophy.
"Personally, I always just look forward to being physically ready, mentally ready and ready to tackle a tough season," Topor-Stanley said.
"I've been training fully for the last couple of months and I managed to get some game time and game minutes in, which is nice.
"It was disappointing to get injured at the business end of the season last year, but that's the sport unfortunately. I'm back to full bore now."
"Hopefully I get selected and I'm allowed to play but at this club no-one is assured anything, no matter if you played in every game last year or if you didn't play in one."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Topor-Stanley recently re-signed with United, saying the decision to stay at the club was an easy one as he believes the club culture offers much more than any of the others.
Stanley also said the club wanted to get back to the top again this season.
Topor-Stanley also mentioned that he was loving life under coach and Socceroos legend John Aloisi, who he says has been a cool and level-headed coach.
He also said Aloisi's belief in the playing group never wavered.
"If I were to single out John, he's a very cool, level-headed character," Topor-Stanley said.
"There were games last season where we played really well and others where we didn't play so well. His belief in his coaching skills and in our group never wavered."
United will need to have a cool and calm head in the season-opener, with Melbourne City to be out for revenge after suffering a 2-0 loss in the grand final.
Topor-Stanley has said he was looking forward to the challenge against the ever-dangerous Melbourne side and the game would give an indication of where the side was at to begin the season.
Topor-Stanley was adamant the result would not alter their approach strategically and that the performance of the side was of much greater importance to the coaching staff.
"We're excited," Topor-Stanley said. "It will be a great game and a great test to see where we're at.
"We look to performances over results performances are paramount and that's what we look towards.
"Regardless of the result, it won't affect our approach for the rest of the season."
The upcoming Football season marks a history-making occasion for Western United with the entry of their first ever A-League Women's team.
Topor-Stanley says the introduction of a women's side into the league provides a sign of a positive future for the club and the direction it is heading in.
