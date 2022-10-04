The Canberra Times
ACT Chief Coroner grants leave for Bumbalong residents to be heard in Orroral Valley Fire inquiry after Supreme Court review

By Toby Vue
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
The Orroral Valley fire was sparked by a Defence helicopter landing light. Picture by Jamila Toderas

A group of NSW residents just across the border will have their voices heard in the Orroral Valley Fire inquiry after the ACT Chief Coroner rescinded her initial refusal following a Supreme Court review.

