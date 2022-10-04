At 75 years old, Rae Palmer can outrun most people half her age. The avid runner and cyclist forgoes headphones pumping energising beats, instead revelling in peace and quiet as she exercises.
She started participating in running events 40 years ago and will be ready at the start line of The Canberra Times Fun Run in November.
"Running is easy, you just put your sneakers on and a pair of shorts and off you go," she said.
This deceptively simple philosophy has served Ms Palmer well. She has cycled around France several times and even has plans to pedal through Italy with her 80-year-old sister next year. The pair aim to complete 70 kilometres per day.
When it comes to running, the Griffith resident prefers bushland or a scenic fire trail over a hard concrete track.
"I think I have to keep doing this. That's my main thought because if I stop and sit down and watch too much television I will lose it very quickly, especially at my age," Ms Palmer said.
"I don't wear have music in my ears or anything like that. I like to run in the bush with the quiet."
She often goes mountain-bike riding or road cycling with a group and enjoys the social aspect.
"When you do a run or a bike ride you usually finish up at breakfast," Ms Palmer said.
Her goal this year is to finish the 10km fun run in under 60 minutes.
The Canberra Times Fun Run will be back on November 6 after forced cancellations in previous years due to COVID-19.
READ ALSO:
For the first time, the event will offer a 21.1km half-marathon event on top of the 10km, 5km and 2km kids' run.
Participants are able to start fundraising for the charity of their choice. The top charities being chosen at this stage include Bowel Cancer Australia, R U OK? and Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Registrations are now open for The Canberra Times Fun Run.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.