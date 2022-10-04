Family concerned for welfare of missing teenage girl

Family and police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl missing since last week.
Police said Amelia Goodwin had not been seen since Friday morning in Giralang.
"She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build, dark hair and dark eyes," they said.
"Police and Amelia's family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her."
They asked anyone with information that could help them find her to contact them on 131 444 and quote 7234595. Information can be provided anonymously.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.