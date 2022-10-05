The Verve's Bittersweet Symphony, NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye and Natalie Imbruglia's Torn, among others, are getting the musical treatment in Canberra this week.
Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical kicked off its run at Canberra Theatre on Wednesday, bringing with it some of the decade's biggest hits to help bring to life one of its biggest films.
Based on the 1999 film, Cruel Intentions follows Kathryn and the bet she makes with her step-brother Sebastian as to whether or not he can sleep with the principal's daughter, Annette.
The film - which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe and Reese Witherspoon - has reached cult status in the decades since, but the actor behind Australia's version of Sebastian, Drew Weston said audiences need not have seen the movie before heading to the theatre.
"It's just a very fun, sexy night or matinee out," he said.
"And if you don't know the storyline - because it is basically the film on stage - you'll absolutely know the songs from that late '90s era.
"But stepping into the shoes of Ryan Philippe - it's one of these iconic roles that people remember and reference and it was a bit of a challenge. But also, I think we all - myself, Kelsey (Halge who plays Annette) and Kirby (Burgess who plays Kathryn) - all put our own spin on it as well."
While productions of the musical have been done off-Broadway and in the United Kingdom, Australia's production is the largest scale to date.
It's rare for a production to give leeway to different international versions. For example, a Hamilton production in Australia will be a carbon copy of the original US version. So the fact that the Australian cast has been able to develop the Cruel Intentions characters, according to Drew, has been a treat.
This also means that the cast and creatives could have discussions surrounding how this '90s story plays out to a 2022 audience, particularly when the original was so shocking at the time.
"I think we've evolved so much since the '90s," said Kelsey Halge, the actor behind Annette.
"I think us as a cast, we just provide some thought-provoking questions that we don't necessarily answer, but it allows the audience to go home and reflect on what once was and what we are now and potentially what the future is going to look like."
The soundtrack is packed with some '90s nostalgic gems including Sometimes by Britney Spears, Just A Girl by No Doubt, Genie In A Bottle by Christina Aguilera, Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls, I'll Make Love To You by Boyz II Men, and more.
For producer David Venn, the music was a way of elevating an already iconic story.
"What we do in the show is we take all the amazing parts of the movie, and then elevate them and heighten them all by mashing them together with some of the most iconic '90s songs of the decade," he says.
"The outcome is an experience that makes people laugh. It doesn't take itself too seriously."
Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical is at the Canberra Theatre Centre until October 8. Tickets from canberratheatre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
