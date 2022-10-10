5. Heat the butter (or ghee) in a non-stick frying pan on high heat. Carefully add half of the shallot and chili, then crack in four eggs. Sprinkle over the tandoori spice blend, reduce the heat a little. The trick here is to keep it hot enough so the eggs are crispy fried. Carefully tilt the pan and spoon a little butter (or ghee) over the eggs and spices. Season with salt and pepper. Once eggs are cooked, using an egg flipper, remove the crispy chili, shallot fried eggs from the pan and pop them onto a bowl plate of steamed rice.