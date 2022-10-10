The Canberra Times

Celebrate World Egg Day with these easy recipes

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
October 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asparagus, egg and goat's cheese tart. Picture supplied

World Egg Day is October 14, shining a spotlight on the endless possibilities of meals that can be made with eggs, as well as the affordable nature of the ingredient. Coming in at around $1 per serve, there's never been a better reason to add more eggs to the shopping basket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.