The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

What to know if you are the sole bidder at an auction

By Sara Garrity
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyers agent Claire Corby says the secret is to keep a cool head, as auctions can be pressure-cooker environments.

Potential buyers who find themselves as sole bidders at auctions have recently been bidding against themselves to secure a sale, but is this the best tactic?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.