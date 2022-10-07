The ACT house price record has been smashed after an extravagant Deakin home sold for $9 million after two years on the market.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 82 Empire Circuit, Deakin was listed for sale in October 2020.
The house was built in 2000 by prominent Canberra developer and Supabarn founder Eric Koundouris and his wife Georgia.
CoreLogic records show the couple purchased the 2810-square-metre block of land in 1999 for $900,000.
The house itself spans more than 1000 square metres and was awarded the ACT house of the year in 2001 by the Housing Industry Association.
The sale eclipses the ACT's previous residential record price of $8 million, which was set in March 2020 with the sale of 25 Mugga Way, Red Hill.
The team at Berkely Residential was behind the sales of both properties.
The Empire Circuit sale was managed by Bill and Michael Lyristakis and Simon Richards.
Local and interstate buyers were among those who inquired on the property over the two-year period, however a Canberra family were the eventual purchasers.
Mr Lyristakis said he was confident the home was capable of setting a Canberra record.
"I had a very clear idea of where I thought [the price] should be and so did the vendors," he said.
"And sometimes it takes time for the market to accept that and catch up to it."
The two-storey house sits on an elevated block with views beyond Parliament House to Mount Ainslie and features a circular driveway, surrounded by immaculately landscaped gardens.
Inside the home is a grand entry with two staircases plus an electronic lift to the upper-level bedrooms and down to the six-car, basement garage.
Chandeliers, marble bathrooms and under-floor heating are among the home's luxury inclusions.
As well as multiple living and dining areas, the house includes a home cinema and a temperature-controlled cellar in the basement.
Outside is a 16-metre swimming pool, a spa, tennis court and full outdoor kitchen and entertaining area.
Mr Lyristakis said the $9 million price tag had a lot to do with the home's position.
"It's a large block, over 2800 square metres, but it's elevated, it has northerly views, a lot of sun and a fabulous home and gardens," he said.
"Apart from position and the views and the house, it's the sheer quality.
"No expense was spared in the construction."
Despite talks a softening property market, the record sale price shows "quality always sells well, even in tough markets", Mr Lyristakis said.
"We've made a lot of sales over the years, in strong markets and really soft markets, but great homes always sell well," he said.
"Regardless of interest rates, regardless of the climate - sometimes they just take time."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
