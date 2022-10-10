The Canberra Times
Kitchen Garden: Visit Gini Hole's Red Hill Garden for Open Gardens Canberra

By Susan Parsons
October 10 2022 - 6:00pm
Gini Hole harvesting greens from her raised vegetable bed. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

You are invited to stroll down the driveway to Gini Hole's garden in Red Hill on October 15-16 for Open Gardens Canberra. Beside waist-high beds filled with white irises, white ixias, white, blue and pink forget-me-nots there is a tall "fire" sculpture by Heather B. Swann where the flames move when a wheel is turned. Nearby there will be a stall run by Marymead. Enter the garden gate to be greeted by white Ecclesfield camellias and azaleas, a slim water tank, a pair of pear trees in white blossom and a well pruned "volunteer" holly bush.

