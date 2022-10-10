I know this garden (and kitchen) well as Gini has been a friend for 30 years. Her husband Chris was a passionate fisherman and, in retirement, he became a writer, painter and fly-fishing expert. So, for lunch, we have Gini's own rainbow trout recipe (which follows) not using fish caught in the garden pond but purchased from Sea Harvest at Fyshwick Markets. The accompanying greens and lemons came from the garden.