Sometimes there are arguable points, like what constitutes an "easy" question. "Easy" means different things to different people. Ask me who the captain of the Canberra Raiders is and I don't have a clue (Elliott Whitehead, apparently); ask me which film was the first to win 11 Oscars and I can respond immediately with "Ben-Hur, 1959". I will concede it's likely more people know the former answer (at least in the ACT).

