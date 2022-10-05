Unlike the Reserve Bank board, whose Leibnizian indifference to mounting inflationary pressure late last year has been the subject of much comment, Dr Jim Chalmers is never going to be accused of optimism.
His relentless talking down of the economy ahead of the October 25 budget shows he is a "glass half empty" kind of guy.
The question is whether or not this bleak rhetoric, an apparent attempt to pre-empt Coalition claims Labor governments are bad money managers and addicted to structural deficits, is truly warranted.
A direct consequence of Dr Chalmers' repeated references to what he rather disingenuously refers to as "the Morrison government's trillion dollar debt" is that he has ruled out any hope of short term cost-of-living relief for those battlers hit hardest by soaring fuel prices, inflation at the check-out and increases in interest rates.
The impact of the latter is not just limited to mortgage holders. It is almost invariably passed on to renters by their landlords, regardless of whether or not the home is under finance.
And, as is the case with fuel prices and increases in the cost of essential goods and services, this hits those on low or fixed incomes much harder than the laptop class who were able to work from home during the pandemic and who, in many cases, have been able to accumulate sizeable nest eggs to tide them through the economic turbulence.
The Albanese government, despite pre-election claims by the LNP that it would be the most socialist administration Australia had seen in generations, is displaying a blithe disregard for those at the bottom of the economic ladder that would make a Tony Abbott or a "lifters not leaners" Joe Hockey proud.
Mr Chalmers, who painted a bleak view of the global economic outlook on Tuesday that is not universally shared, was quick to play down the significance of the Reserve Bank's significantly lower than expected interest rate hike.
"The storm clouds are gathering in the international economy and that's important context for the budget we're preparing," he said.
That's not entirely consistent with the RBA's own commentary on the decision to lift by 25 basis points. While acknowledging the "outlook for the global economy has deteriorated" it did strike a relatively optimistic note, predicting inflation would peak in the months ahead and return to the target band of between two and three per cent next year.
"The RBA's forecast is for CPI inflation to be around 7.75 per cent over 2022, a little above 4 per cent over 2023 and around 3 per cent over 2024".
It said the victory over inflation would be due to the resolution of global supply chain disruptions that have driven costs up, a stabilisation in the price of commodities - such as oil, and the impact of the interest rate rises.
The stock market, which apparently pays more attention to what the RBA says than it does to the Treasurer, liked what it was hearing. The key indices rose by almost 4 per cent, admittedly off the back of big falls, and Wednesday was also a strong day of trading.
While it is true that these are challenging times and the government has to be mindful of paying down the COVID debt, much of which it waved through while in opposition, Australia is in a relatively strong position compared to many other nations.
Unemployment is at a record low, the risk of recession is considered slight, and, as the RBA noted on Tuesday, the economy has continued to grow strongly and national income has been boosted by a record level of the terms of trade.
Given the glass actually appears to be half full why won't this government give the battlers a helping hand?
