Mask recommendations in schools will be dropped and end-of-year events will go ahead in term 4 as teacher shortages are expected to further impact schools.
Under a relaxed COVID-19 management plan for ACT public schools, parents will only be notified by text message of cases if there has been a cluster of more than 25 per cent of students in the class or a high-risk exposure.
Face masks are no longer required for students, staff or visitors and remote learning will be limited as much as possible but could be used if workforce shortages are severe.
ACT Council of Parents & Citizens Associations president Alison Elliott said most parents would welcome the reduced restrictions but may be disappointed about some of the measures designed to reduce teachers' workload.
This includes written comments being left off end-of-year reports and two extra pupil-free days for staff planning days on October 28 and November 28.
"We're hearing that it's become more difficult for parents and carers to regularly ask their workplaces for time to cover these pupil free days," Ms Elliott said.
"It's important that families who are unable to arrange alternative care or take time off work know they can talk to their school if their students need supervision on these days."
Ms Elliott said most parents and carers found the personalised comments on reports to be more valuable than A to E grades.
"The council suspects that forgoing these personalised report comments may inadvertently increase teacher workload with parents requesting parent teacher interviews or emailing the teacher requesting more information," she said.
"The council will continue to work with the minister and Education Directorate to find a workable solution."
Many parents felt their children had declined academically and needed a system-wide approach to help bring them up to speed, Ms Elliott said.
Australian Education Union ACT branch president Angela Burroughs expected schools would continue to combine classes or have students under minimal supervision because of ongoing vacancies and absences.
Minimal supervision could include a rotation of set activities, games, outdoor activities or watching educational videos.
"We are starting at a base of not having sufficient teachers," Ms Burroughs said.
"Schools were combining up to 90 kids because they didn't have enough teachers."
Ms Burroughs said the extra planning days were "really good news" as it was seen as a lifeline to help teachers do administration, marking and lesson planning.
She expected members would have a mixed response to the new COVID guidelines amid shortened isolation periods.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
