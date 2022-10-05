Canberra community group Females in Training is about to start its next Women's Triathlon Training Program.
FIT is a not-for-profit organisation that is set up to help women of all ages and abilities.
It is running a triathlon training program from October 13 and looking for participants.
The program is open to all women aged 18 or over, giving them the confidence to tackle a triathlon in a supportive environment.
There is coaching in swimming, cycling and running.
More details and how to register are here.
