If you're currently in a beauty rut and have resorted to simply whipping your locks into a topknot each morning, consider adding one of these three items to your haircare arsenal.
Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, $599.
This beauty ensures bad hair days are a thing of the past, no matter if your hair is curly, straight, thick or fine.
With intelligent heat control, the hairdryer measures its temperature 40 times per second to ensure your hair isn't subjected to any heat damage.
The cool new vinca blue/rose colourway can be purchased at dyson.com.au.
VS Sassoon Steam Straight Brilliance, $199.95.
This hair straightener allows you to achieve the pin straight look in a matter of minutes.
A common misconception is that steam can make your hair frizzier, however this tool helps infuse hair with moisture by penetrating steam directly into your strands, while also helping to relax the hair cuticles and taming frizz better than a straightener without steam.
VS Sassoon's range is available at key retailers, including Myer, JB Hi-Fi and Target.
A TikTok favourite, this Bondi-based brand was founded by two friends with a shared love for heat-free hair tools. Genevieve Tyrrell, a secondary school visual arts teacher, founded the Heatless Curl Sash with hairdresser and salon owner, Kylie Cruickshank.
Using their complementary skill sets, they created the product to take the heat, hair damage, and difficulty out of at-home hair curling. It only takes a few minutes to apply and minimises the need for hot curling tools.
The terry towelling fabric is super soft, which helps to reduce frizz while it curls the hair. Just wrap your locks around the sash, leave it in overnight and you'll wake with natural looking curls or waves that last. Visit heatlesscurl.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.