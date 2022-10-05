Halloween-themed Canberra Small Business Market this Sunday

It's a special Halloween version of the Canberra Small Business Market this weekend.
The market is celebrating all things spooky on Sunday from 9am to 3pm at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
Come dressed in your spookiest outfit and go in the draw to win the best-dressed competition.
There will also be more than 60 vendors on the day, selling everything from earrings to tradie shirts for kids; Mick Ashley merch to handmade bath salts.
There will also be lots of Halloween-themed products for sale.
