Fun-filled Googong Rural Fire Service Open Day is back

Googong is bringing back the fun-filled Rural Fire Service Open Day for the first time in two years in the wake of the pandemic.
Jerrabomberra Creek Rural Fire Brigade will be giving kids the chance to climb the fire trucks, talk on the walkie-talkies, use the fire hoses and try on uniforms for size.
The free community event will be held at Googong's new Bunyip Park on Wellsvale Drive this Saturday from 10am to 2pm.
There will be live music, Rotary Club sausage sizzle, sweet treats, community stalls and lots of family fun.
