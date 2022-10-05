Australian sport is mourning the death of John Bloomfield, one of the drivers and founders of the Australian Institute of Sport which would open in Canberra in 1980. Bloomfield died on Tuesday at age 89.
The sporting great will be remembered for his contributions to sport science in Australia including his "more scientific approach to training, technique and injury prevention."
"More than four decades ago, the dream of the AIS was sparked by a White Paper prepared by Professor Bloomfield," current Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins said.
"He continued to help the organisation evolve, including driving the merger of the AIS with the Australian Sports Commission during his time as AIS Chair in the 1980s.
"This system, which Professor Bloomfield was instrumental in creating, has played an enormous role in supporting and elevating sport in Australia, from the grassroots to the highest level."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"On behalf of the ASC, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Professor Bloomfield's family and friends and acknowledge his tremendous service to Australian sport."
Bloomfield left Australia in 1960 after being approved of a scholarship at the University of Oregon in America.
He would later return to Australia and found a new department of human movement at the University of Western Australia, becoming Australia's first professor to specialise in sport and human movement.
Bloomfield would go on to publish six books, only adding to his status as one of the nation's most respected sport scientists.
Due to his public status and influence on the University of Western Australia, Bloomfield would urge 12 other universities to introduce new human movement degrees and was successful in his goal.
Many athletes in Australia use the facilities at the Australian Institute of sport regularly for training, research and matches and are grateful for Bloomfield's contributions to its opening and construction.
