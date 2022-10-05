The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian sport mourns John Bloomfield, the man 'who sparked' the AIS

By Kieran Loutitt
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:25am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Bloomfield died on Tuesday aged 89.

Australian sport is mourning the death of John Bloomfield, one of the drivers and founders of the Australian Institute of Sport which would open in Canberra in 1980. Bloomfield died on Tuesday at age 89.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.