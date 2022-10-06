Normally, after consuming the therapeutic product for a few days the child's condition starts to improve. But in many instances the UN Refugee Agency finds the child is not getting better. And other children suffering from severe acute malnutrition who would normally respond well to the nutrient-dense paste aren't getting better either. It's because they're only eating a fraction of the prescribed dose of two to three sachets a day. Their families are so hungry they're sharing the paste among themselves.