Katrina Marson, highly qualified and deeply experienced in criminal law and justice, will prompt a fresh debate in Australia about the nature of sex education with Legitimate Sexpectations (Scribe, $32.99), thinks our critic Mark Thomas.
"For [Marson], one key is teaching youngsters about sex and associated questions of autonomy, power, limits, feelings, and seeking help. She maintains that such an education program has been consigned to the too-hard basket: "not important, not appropriate, not that easy"," Thomas writes in a review this week.
"Her thesis is underpinned by a simple but dramatic comparison between sex education and swimming lessons. To learn about sex we sometimes seem just to throw youngsters into the pool and hope they do not drown. Some do."
Will Salkeld considers the new novel by Alan Fyfe, T (Transit Lounge, $29.99). Yes, that's right: just one letter for the title. It's short for Timothy, the methamphetamine-using and -dealing character at the heart of the book.
But this is no clichéd, shallow, tabloid portrayal of drug use in Mandurah, Western Australia.
"Fyfe's writing is at its best when describing the urban environments of Mandurah as an extension of T's ambiguous identity," Salkeld writes in a review this week.
"[T] finds himself in the shed of his potential meth suppliers, filled with drug and Fremantle Dockers paraphernalia. In an asbestos-laden house decorated by broken record players and second-hand books, T crashes on the couch of Laurette, known mostly as Lori-Bird. The two come to an agreement: he will sell methamphetamine and pay for the rent, and she will provide a home for his comedowns."
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.