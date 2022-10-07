"[T] finds himself in the shed of his potential meth suppliers, filled with drug and Fremantle Dockers paraphernalia. In an asbestos-laden house decorated by broken record players and second-hand books, T crashes on the couch of Laurette, known mostly as Lori-Bird. The two come to an agreement: he will sell methamphetamine and pay for the rent, and she will provide a home for his comedowns."