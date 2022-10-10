We should tolerate the intolerant, even those with the weirdest views

Let us step carefully onto dangerous ground.
The resignation of a former banking executive as the chief executive of a football club has reignited a debate over religious freedom.
Andrew Thorburn is chairman of a fundamentalist Christian church and for a short time last week, the chief executive of Essendon AFL club.
The club gave him the choice of one role or the other, and he chose the church. Lawyers are watching.
The two roles were deemed incompatible because in 2013 (before Mr Thorburn became chairman of the church), the church described practising homosexuality as a sin and likened abortion to the murder of people in concentration camps.
Let me say that I do not agree with either of those views.
To my mind, they are both daft beyond daftness. The idea that my gay friends will burn in hell (as some fundamentalist Christians believe) is as absurd as any concept from weird voodoo religions.
Nor do I liken friends who have had abortions (or the men who have benefited from those abortions) to genocidal murderers. The very suggestion is to devalue the Holocaust.
On top of that, a literal reading of the Bible would condemn many of us to eternal damnation. A common list consists of: "fornicators, idolaters, adulterers, homosexuals, sodomites, thieves, the covetous, drunkards, slanderers, swindlers".
At odd times, I have ticked seven of those boxes (sometimes very odd times). And, no, I'm not going to say which.
Who amongst us has not ticked a few? (This is not a competition - don't feel you have to get the score up).
According to the 2016 census, around a fifth of grooms (20.7 per cent) and of brides (18.8 per cent) had been married previously. In raw figures, 43,421 Australians had married a second time after their first marriages had broken down.
Call me cynical, but I would wager that a good proportion of those whose first marriage ended strayed as it ended (committed fornication as the fire-and-brimstone preachers would put it).
My point is that the hard-liners condemn many sinful acts but we sinners take little notice. It is their belief and that, by me, is fine. I disagree with them pretty strongly but I'm allowed to - and they are allowed to have their views.
I can dispute their views but I don't want to ban those views. Nor do I want people with those views blocked from public positions.
There is much that I disagree with in hardline religion, attitudes of some Hasidic Jews and Muslims towards women, for example, or the attitudes of virtually all the hardline sects against homosexuality. But live and let live seems to be a good rule.
As an aside, the more that Christian fundamentalists bang on about morality, the more I wonder why they assert their views so strongly. "I wonder what goes on in their bedroom," is my thought.
Or more likely in someone else's bedroom. Or a motel and a car in the case of the American Pentecostal televangelist, Jimmy Swaggart. He confessed his sins and then sinned again.
But I digress. The point I'm making is that the ultras of many religions believe whacky things that the rest of us, including people of some faith like me, don't take much notice of.
According to the 2021 census, 13,687,401 Australians described themselves as religious (mostly Christian but not exclusively). In contrast, 9,886,957 people said they had no religion.
That is an awful lot of people - and a majority - who might hold views that the non-religious might not agree with, perhaps profoundly.
There was an idyllic, probably mythical, past where one's religion (and politics) was a private matter. But that was before the era of Twitter lynchings.
I like the old way. Let 1000 daft, even offensive, ideas exist. Debate them if you want to. Ignore them if you want to. But don't try to ban them by blacking people with wrongthink from jobs.
Tolerance is a good word - even tolerance of the intolerant.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- A senior Labor minister said there were no plans to undo the promised tax cuts inherited from the Morrison government. Resources Minister Madeleine King said on television that it was alright for the community to have a discussion about tax policy but the government's policy remained behind the cuts.
- US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't joking when he raised the prospect of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Earlier, a blast brought down a section of the road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula, which Russia occupies. The bridge is important as a route to supply Russian troops. It is also symbolic because it was opened by Mr Putin.
- Many areas of south-eastern Australia are braced for flooding after the torrential rain of the weekend. The authorities warn of more wet weather on the way and urge residents to be alert.
THEY SAID IT:
"I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." - Evelyn Beatrice Hall (though sometimes attributed to Voltaire).
YOU SAID IT: Many of you were moved by Garry's reflections on the ageing of his parents.
John said: "A wonderful bitter-sweet article today about ageing, love and devotion. Thank you."
Duncan wrote: "My tearful reaction was as much celebrating your parents' liveliness, love and devotion, as regretting their fading of focus, energy, and capacities. Many things come into perspective. Time rushes by as never before, but there is still so much to be done."
Chris wrote: "I am 79, my husband 85. We've been married for almost 59 years. We sleep in separate rooms as we both sleep very lightly. Every night we thank each other for another day, and every morning my first act is to check if he's still with me. He is remarkably fit and active, but I have several physical impairments which mean I need daily help."
Darrell said: "I cared for my mother in her twilight (she cared for me unconditionally when I was a helpless baby so I returned the favour unconditionally!)"
And you were still exercised by the government's dilemma over whether to enact the previous government's tax cut.
Murray said: "There should be no tax cuts to the rich while the majority of the population struggles on a daily basis to just survive, regardless of any election promises made in that respect."
And Joan said: "Obviously, since the announcement for tax cuts was made, times have changed. Tax cuts for people on lower incomes, but scrap them for the rich. Trickle-down economics doesn't happen - just larger bank balances!"
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
