Ngunnawal people's right to care for Country has been identified as a priority for protecting the natural environment over the next two decades, in a draft plan released for the ACT this week.
Restoration of the environment with a focus on threatened species will also be prioritised during what is anticipated to be a period of rapid population growth in Canberra.
The ACT Natural Resources Management Plan, prepared as part of an obligation for federal natural resource management funding, opened for public consultation on Thursday.
Renaming places, animals and plants, and incorporating Ngunnawal language into education were all identified as key actions during initial consultation with stakeholders.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the community had also emphasised the importance of climate resilience and the connections between people and nature.
"The response reiterates what we already know - Canberrans are passionate about the environment and the natural landscape we are lucky enough to enjoy in the ACT," Ms Vassarotti said.
A River Ranger program to work alongside Ngunnawal Traditional Custodians to track river health and the development of a Cultural Heritage Plan have been identified as potential future solutions.
The ACT government said the plan was supported by the best available science, including the 2019 State of the Environment report, which collated a broad range of research findings that provide a snapshot of the state of environmental resources in the ACT.
The plan's success will initially be reviewed in five years time, with implementation of each action dependent on "agreed priorities, the complexity of the action and availability of resources".
Ms Vassarotti said the plan was important for setting a vision for the protection and sustainable use of natural resources across the region.
"Importantly, this provides a framework for how we can work together with the local community to achieve those goals," she said.
She said the plan also reflects current and emerging challenges in areas like climate change, pest plants and animals, urban expansion, waterways, and bushfires.
"I am grateful for the wealth of experience and knowledge that Canberra has, and I am asking you to review the draft plan and continue to provide valuable feedback so we can develop the best possible plan of management for the next 20 years," Ms Vassaroti said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
