Man found dead inside smoke-filled South Coast house

45-year-old man found dead inside smoke-filled house in Moruya

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 5 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 10:06pm
Police on the NSW South Coast are investigating the death of a man found inside a smoke-filled home in Moruya.

Peter Brewer

