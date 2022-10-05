Man found dead inside smoke-filled South Coast house

Police on the NSW South Coast are investigating the death of a man found inside a smoke-filled home in Moruya.
About 2.35pm on Wednesday, October 5, emergency services were called to a unit on Evans Street after reports it had blackened windows and was filled with smoke.
NSW Fire and Rescue entered the home and found no active fire, however the occupant - a 40-year-old man - was located deceased.
Officers from the South Coast Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway, which is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
