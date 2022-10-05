Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical. Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble. Based on the film by Roger Kumble. Directed by Alister Smith. Canberra Theatre. Bookings to October 8.
The pedigree of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical is powerful, coming as it does from the 18th century French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. This has been staged, adapted and filmed in the years since. A 1999 film reset the story in a New York private school and the musical uses this time and setting.
Whether the results altogether work is debatable. The opening night audience who knew its 1990s music responded to the songs, the live band and the energetic performances. But the subtleties and force of the story seem to have been watered down somewhat.
Step-siblings Sebastian (Drew Weston) and Kathryn (Kirby Burgess) attend the private school but you'd hardly know it, so busy are they cynically manipulating those around them. Chief target is new student and new headmaster's daughter Annette (Kelsey Halge), whose intention to remain chaste attracts a bet between the two.
There's also a fair amount of manipulation going on in the case of another student, the somewhat naive Cecile (Francine Cain), whose sexual education is a focus for the totally unscrupulous Kathryn. (Cecile's formidable mother Mrs Caldwell (Fem Belling) has ironically charged Kathryn with her care.)
The same-sex relationship between students Blaine (Euan Fistrovic Doige) and Greg (Joseph Spanti) brings some humour and broadens the plot's possibilities somewhat as does Cecile's brief relationship with her gentle cello teacher Ronald (Rishab Kern).
The step-siblings themselves seem to be hovering on the edge of having a sexual relationship with each other.
In the end it is the self-serving Sebastian who is sideswiped by the force of something approaching true love, (whatever that might mean in the context of the piece's overall darkness) but not before there's been major damage along the way and more to come.
Clever use of video projections (design Craig Wilkinson) and an inventive set (design James Browne) lift the production, but you might need to be a child of the '90s to respond fully to the songs and music.
Somehow this show is not quite where it needs to be despite clear and forceful performances all round. It certainly found its audience on opening night. But some may find that there's a necessary subtlety missing in this version and that the darkness of the original is therefore muted.
