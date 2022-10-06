Times Past: October 7, 1987

There was a slightly different look into the future of politics on this day in 1987. Debate raged in Federal Parliament about the moving of the historical Speaker's Chair to the new Parliament House when it was to be opened the next year.
Mr Howard, leader of the Opposition, said the decision to not move the chair would essentially be breaking the "traditional link that the chair represents". He continued to express that the ties to history and tradition should be continued in the new House of Representatives.
Mrs Child, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that the chair should be left in its current position and a new one be made. In particular, it should be redesigned by an Australian and made with Australian materials. This will also be in conjunction with the new Parliament House which is to be more of a contemporary building. Mrs Child also went on to say that to remove the original chair would "destroy the character of the chamber and diminish its value as an historical testament".
A representative for Mrs Child said while she would not expand on her statement that anyone could see that it was very big and it was uncomfortable to sit in. The chair in general was not designed to be adjustable.
The chair in question was a gift and is a replica of the original chair in the British House of Commons. The chair itself is made of wood from the British Houses of Parliament and from a flagship HMS Victory. The chair can be viewed still in its original location at what is now known as Old Parliament House.
