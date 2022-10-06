The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 7, 1987

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 6 2022 - 6:30pm
There was a slightly different look into the future of politics on this day in 1987. Debate raged in Federal Parliament about the moving of the historical Speaker's Chair to the new Parliament House when it was to be opened the next year.

Local News

