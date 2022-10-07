Times Past: October 8, 1928

Making front page news on The Canberra Times in 1928 was a story on the local cricket season, which had begun with success.
It appeared that the bowlers across the games played were in control, with the exception being the Queanbeyan A team, who put on 300 runs and kept all their wickets with a dominant display.
Also in this season, the district cricket body - Federal Capital Territory Cricket Association (FTCA), which would later become Cricket ACT - was in operation for the first time. The scheme seemed to be making the teams involved more evenly matched.
There were a few casualties as some of the older teams had disappeared, not due to the new body, and some teams have been revitalised with new names. The scheme also attracted new clubs, creating a refreshed cricket schedule.
The full report of all the games played was laid out completely on Page 3, from the top grades all the way through to grassroots clubs.
Cricket has been one of the main pastimes of Canberrans since the establishment of the territory. There are many clubs in operation today across a number of grades and levels.
Canberra can even claim a few of Australia's best cricket players, the most notable being Michael Bevan, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon who came up through the youth ranks of ACT Cricket.
