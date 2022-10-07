A round of a-paws for PetSafe and the new Audible Bark Collar

The Audible Bark Collar uses SoundBurst technology to deter nuisance barking. Picture supplied

This is branded content for PetSafe

The prayers of pet parents have been answered, with the development of a new and improved method of bark control - the Audible Bark Collar.

The innovative training collar was recently unveiled in Australia by global market leaders in pet solutions, PetSafe, and seeks to remove the hassle of pet training, for both dogs and their owners.

This week, it was awarded the 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Award for bark control product of the year - an award that seeks to recognise the worlds best pet companies and products.

Using SoundBurst technology, the Audible Bark Collar detects barking and discourages it by omitting a distracting sound that mimics the spray of an aerosol can.

Understanding that every dog is unique and different, PetSafe have developed the Audible Bark Collar to adapt to each dog, by adjusting the length of sound correction used, depending on how frequently the dog barks.

During the initial barks, the collar releases a short sound correction, but if the dog continues to bark, the collar will adjust accordingly, so that sound corrections become longer. It has ten different sound levels.

The Audible Bark Collar comes as an extremely welcome solution for dog owners everywhere, but especially those who live in cities and suburbs where barking often becomes a source of neighbourhood frustrations.

Dog parents often find themselves frustrated when nuisance barking occurs. The Audible Bark Collar helps by letting off a correctional sound to deter barking. Picture supplied

All too frequently pet owners are faced with difficult decisions of rehoming pets due to noise complaints.

And when barking is a tricky behaviour to tackle due to the nature of it often occurring while pet parents are out and about (separation anxiety), the Audible Bark Collar is a long awaited weight off many shoulders.

Zarqa Ali, PetSafe marketing manager, said it was important to the company to address this need and fill the gap in the market.

"In the current bark collar landscape there isn't a comparable collar to the Audible Bark Collar.

"It's a unique training collar that uses sound technology to detect and discourage a dog's excessive barking and allows more pet parents the freedom to train their dog.

"It's an alternate approach to what is already available. This niche product gives another option for those pet parents who want to try something new to alleviate nuisance barking," said Ms Ali.

The Audible Bark Collar is waterproof and rechargeable, for up to 40 hours of continual use. Picture supplied

The Audible Bark Collar has an in-built dual-detection feature to ensure a dog is never unnecessarily corrected, preventing the collar from being triggered by external noises, like other dogs barking. The dual detection feature requires both vibration and noise to be picked up, before letting off a correctional sound.

The collar is waterproof, and rechargeable for up to 40 hours of continual use. It's also a fraction of the price of hiring a behavioural professional, opening up the opportunity for pet training to a wider community.

Dogs are a joyful part of life, but nuisance barking can put a damper on the pet ownership experience. PetSafe is continually developing ingenious products to create happier pets, so that dog parents can spend more time enjoying their furry friends, rather than sweating the small stuff.

Shop the Audible Bark Collar online at https://au.petsafe.net/collections/bark-collars/products/audible-bark-collar