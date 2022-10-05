A 24-year-old man allegedly tried to set a stolen vehicle on fire in a playground in Curtin after two collisions on Wednesday.
ACT Policing allege the man stole a white Toyota Landcruiser from a residence in Bruce yesterday afternoon before driving the car on the wrong side of Caswell Drive.
The Landcruiser was then allegedly involved in collisions on the Tuggeranong Parkway and in Kent Street, Deakin.
The driver reportedly stopped the vehicle in a playground in Strangways Street, Curtin just after 3pm.
The 24-year-old allegedly took a jerry can from a nearby garage and stated he was going to set the vehicle alight.
Police said the man left the area in the Landcruiser after he was confronted by a passer-by before allegedly entering a Curtin residence, where he was told to leave by the homeowner.
Officers attached to Operation TORIC located the vehicle in Parker Street, Curtin and arrested the man a short distance away.
The 24-year-old will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday to answer 11 charges, including aggravated burglary, taking a motor vehicle without consent and two counts of dangerous driving.
He has also been charged with three counts of not leaving particulars after a crash, three counts of providing a false name or address, and threatening to commit arson.
"Operation TORIC is continuing to target dangerous driving and stolen vehicle incidents across the ACT," ACT Policing said.
"Since it began operations in August, more than 70 apprehensions have occurred, and more than 220 charges have been laid."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
