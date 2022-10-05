The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Explainer

What should we expect from Manasseh Sogavare's visit and meeting with Anthony Albanese

By Meg Keen
Updated October 5 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) will meet with Anthiny Albanese in Canberra. Picture Getty Images

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will arrive in Australia on October 6 for talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. What should we expect from his visit?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.