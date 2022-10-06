Carly Leeson has one simple goal for the WBBL. The ACT Meteors all-rounder wants to start dominating games and become a match-winner.
She hoped the WBBL break would allow the Meteors to reset and get their WNCL campaign back on track when it resumes at Manuka Oval in December.
The 23-year-old will suit up for her fourth WBBL season with the Melbourne Renegades, when they start against the Adelaide Strikers in Mackay Sunday week.
She has a top score of 41 with the bat and best figures of 1-8 with the ball.
Now, having played 38 WBBL games, she wanted to start stamping her authority on games on a regular basis.
"For me it's turning from just being happy to be playing on the field and turning that into actually wanting to dominate games, and win games for the team," Leeson said.
"That's probably the big difference for me and hopefully I can do that this year."
She'll come up against her Meteors captain Katie Mack in the Renegades' first game - something she wasn't relishing.
Leeson said traditionally the Renegades had been on the wrong end of a Mack attack - something she was looking to turn around when they meet in Queensland.
She felt Mack was primed to have a big Big Bash with the Strikers, while she also tipped Meteors opening bowler Holly Ferling to star for the Perth Scorchers.
The all-rounder felt the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers were the two teams to beat, with the former having a good squad on paper and the latter having plenty to prove after missing out on the finals last season.
Leeson said the Renegades defied people's expectations to finish second on the ladder last season before bowing out in the semi-finals.
It was something that would drive them this campaign.
"Katie Mack tends to make runs against us all the time. So she's probably the main one," Leeson said.
"Katie will be at the top of the batting order for the Strikers again, which is super exciting for her - not as exciting for me.
"I think Holly Ferling making the move to the Scorchers this year is a massive opportunity for her to go into a new environment and hopefully make a big impact early.
"So backing her to do really well."
The Meteors have had a slow start to the WNCL, losing their opening four games.
They have a two-month hiatus before it resumes - against the SA Scorpions at Manuka on December 18 - with Leeson hoping the WBBL can play a dual role in getting the young squad back on track.
Hopefully their WBBL players can bring some momentum back from the Twenty20 version of the game, while the rest of the squad will have a second pre-season in Canberra.
They'll also play some north-versus-south games before women's grade cricket begins.
Given they have a young squad and have lost a lot of experience, Leeson expected them to have a steep learning curve and finish the season a lot better than they started.
"It's an interesting time of the year where some people are staying here in Canberra and some people are travelling around the country for two months," she said.
"Those going away for Big Bash will have the perfect opportunity to play games at the highest level against the best players in the world.
"It's also another mini pre-season for those girls staying here in Canberra, to hopefully keep building as a team.
"Having played those games we have a little bit of a base to work off now."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
