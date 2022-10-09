The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 10, 1995

October 9 2022 - 6:00pm
On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported that the ACT government had stepped in to help keep the popular Canberra motorsport, Rally of Canberra, alive by providing incentives for companies to stay involved with the sport.

