Times Past: October 10, 1995

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported that the ACT government had stepped in to help keep the popular Canberra motorsport, Rally of Canberra, alive by providing incentives for companies to stay involved with the sport.
The event director, Kevin Roben, said the assistance of the ACT government couldn't have come at a better time. The concern was that the Rally of Canberra was going to be changed into the Rally of Melbourne. The Canberra event at the time was the biggest rally on the east coast and only second to the largest Rally Australia in Perth which was a round of the World Championship.
There had been no shyness from the then-Victorian government, who were trying to diminish Canberra's rally in order to create more sensation around them and their multiple motorsport events, including F1 races, to attract more tourists to the region.
There was concern about the future of the rally prior to the help from the government and subsequent support through commercial enterprise, due to the withdrawal of a long-term sponsor.
In later years, the Rally of Canberra was replaced by the National Capital Rally and was elevated to a round of the National Championship.
