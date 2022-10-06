The Canberra Times
Kim Rubenstein | Jayne Jagot High Court appointment is historic. Let's not let this achievement slip

By Kim Rubenstein
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 6:30pm
The historic appointment of Jayne Jagot to replace Justice Patrick Keane on the High Court gives the court a majority of woman justices for the first time in its nearly 120-year history.

