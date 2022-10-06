In a world in which we can accept gender is not binary, the commitment to inclusion which underpins this structural move would also include in each category at each appointment people who identify as non-binary and trans. And by using this open categorisation as a structural commitment it would open up the discussion about other forms of diversity within these groupings - First nations people, people from migrant and ethnically diverse backgrounds, and the rich range of qualified and meritorious lawyers to be considered who would bring to the law and their practise of it their own experiences.