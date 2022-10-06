The Canberra Times
Chinese electric car maker BYD to set up a flagship Experience Store in Canberra

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 7 2022 - 7:04am, first published October 6 2022 - 6:30pm
An artist's impression of the new Canberra BYD store. Picture supplied

Burgeoning electric car franchise BYD will open its largest "experience" store outside Sydney in the ACT in the next few months as it prepares a volume assault on the national EV market.

