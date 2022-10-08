Times Past: October 9, 1984

In what may be seen as a role reversal today, AM radio 2CC and 2CA were sharing excitement in the advent of the clearer sounding and receiving stereo radio.
The limitation being reported was that there could be a delay in moving to stereo radio if suitable receivers were not brought on the market quickly. In a case of putting the cart before the horse so to speak, the new broadcast system had been decided on but the technology wasn't quite there to fully execute the intended purpose.
Existing receivers on the existing frequency channels will still pick up the radio but not in the clearer sound.
At the time, the program manager for 2CA, Wayne Mac, said AM stereo would be a "boon" to Canberra because there was no FM stereo station broadcasting popular music.
Fun fact, the FM radio that we all enjoy today didn't arrive until 1988 - 2CA launched FM104, now known as Hit 104.7, and 2CC launched Kix106, better known as Mix 106.3.
The excitement surrounding AM stereo was that it would make radio more accessible, especially to those in cars due to the fact that it was not affected by obstacles such as mountains or buildings. However, there was not expected to be a change in programming philosophy.
