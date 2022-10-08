The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 9, 1984

October 8 2022 - 6:30pm
In what may be seen as a role reversal today, AM radio 2CC and 2CA were sharing excitement in the advent of the clearer sounding and receiving stereo radio.

