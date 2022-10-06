Get out your pocket money - the dream cubby house has hit the market in Canberra

Here at Allhomes we are always on the lookout for interesting listings - but nothing has come close to the reaction this one is drawing.
The Sounds of Spring Cubby House is currently on display at Floriade in the Gnome Knoll, and with it comes endless and unexpected possibilities.
"The cubby house is an expansive four square metres with viewing windows," said listing agent Will Honey of The Property Collective. "It is custom built and designed, and also has a front al fresco area for the kids.
"Kids and adults alike can let their imaginations run wild, and you can live anywhere you want to live within the walls of the cubby."
Built by Imperial Build Co, the cubby will outlast childhood, so the children will remain kids-at-heart for as long as possible.
Alongside its entertainment benefits, it is an art statement in itself, being completely hand-painted by local artist Stylized Impact.
At the time of publication, the listing for the cubby house has had over 1500 online views.
The cubby will go to auction on Monday, October 24 at the Collective Spring In-Room Auction event at QT Lounge, and will raise money for charity.
"We are working with the same two charity partners that Floriade are: SEE-Change and Raw Potential," Honey said.
SEE-Change is a community organisation that promotes sustainable living in Canberra, while Raw Potential seeks to help disadvantaged youth and break the cycle of poverty.
"Both charities connected with us, so it made sense for us to send the money that way," Honey said.
Auction proceedings will kick off on site, with the option for online bidding as well.
"We will be auctioning off the cubby house, and other homes as well," Honey said. "If people are interested, you can either go to the event or register online, where you will be sent a link to an online bidding portal to bid from the comfort of your own home."
