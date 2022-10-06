The powerful Hawkes training operation will closely monitor weather patterns in Melbourne and Sydney over the next 24 hours before making final decisions regarding its runners at Caulfield and Randwick on Saturday.
Caulfield was rated a good 3 while Randwick had a heavy 10 rating on Thursday but more rain has been forecast at both tracks in the lead up to the meetings, forcing Wayne Hawkes who heads its Flemington stable to say they may scratch some of its runners on Saturday morning.
"It's the worst year for weather in Sydney for more than 20 years," Hawkes told ACM Racing.
"Sydney has copped a heap of rain over the last few months. The weather leading up to Saturday will dictate which horses we'll run at Caulfield and Randwick.
"We've got some horses that are entered at Caulfield and Randwick that are duffers on heavy tracks. They just don't go in the going.
"It's a shame because the races this Saturday in both states are important to the spring chances of the horses but we feel its useless running them on heavy ground if they can't handle it."
Saturday's $3 million group one Caulfield Guineas is the feature race on a ten race program and it's a race the Hawkes stable has called it's own winning the classic on four occasions since 2002.
Lonhro started the ball rolling winning the 2002 version when John Hawkes trained in his own right.
All Too Hard was the first of three winners in 2013 for the stable after John joined forces with sons Michael and Wayne and they followed up with victories in 2017 with Divine Prophet and Old Kirk in 2021.
This Saturday the training combination saddle up Foujita San with underrated jockey Damien Thornton on board in the 1600 contest but the colt has drawn the outside barrier which is a big concern for Hawkes.
"History shows you don't win the classic races from the visitors draw," he said.
"We've drawn the car park in barrier 18. There's no way to look at it even with any scratchings we'll be coming from the widest barrier and it's a tough task to win from out there.
"I just couldn't believe it when we drew the wide gate. It's going to take a super ride from Damien to get the money. We've found over the years ideally you need to draw between barriers one to six to win races like the Caulfield Guineas."
Foujita San, a $360,000 purchase at the 2021 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale has won one of his five starts but Hawkes rates the three-year-old highly.
"With a bit of luck Foujita San's form card could read a lot better," he said. "Foujita San has had no luck in a couple of races. He walked out of the barriers at Moonee Valley last time before finishing the race off strongly and before that he was trapped three deep at Flemington and never disgraced himself.
"Foujita San is a lovely horse who has a lot of ability. We've just taken him along quietly with the Caulfield Guineas as one of his goals over the spring. We can't fault the condition of Foujita San. He's in tip-top shape but as I said previously it's going to take a top ride and a lot of luck from the wide gate to win the race."
Foujita San is rated a $23 hope with Bet365 in the early betting markets for the Guineas.
Hilal is the stables runner in the $1 million Toorak Handicap at Caulfield but Hawkes issued a word of warning for punters saying the four-year-old is better suited to a firm surface.
"Hilal failed last time in the Rupert Clarke Stakes on heavy ground," he said.
"We might not go around with Hilal. We'll just wait until Saturday morning to see what the track rating Is for the meeting. I think there's a really nice race in Hilal but as I said he needs a good track to show his best."
Bet365 rates Hilal a $23 chance of winning the Toorak while the Peter Moody trained I Wish I Win is the favourite at odds of $2.40 to win the race after two impressive victories in this campaign.
Meanwhile, Hawkes believes Mr Mozart is a solid chance of winning the $1 million Silver Eagle (1300m) at Randwick on Saturday.
"Mr Mozart loves wet tracks," he said. "They have put up a heavy ten rating which will suit Mr Mozart. I thought his first-up run in the Theo Marks was an excellent performance.
"I would say he's improved with that run under his belt. Mr Mozart is a real trier. He puts in 100% into his races. Mr Mozart's got an excellent record on wet track so we don't have a problem with him in the ground but we do with a couple of others we've got entered at Randwick."
Mr Mozart is the $3.80 favourite to win the Silver Eagle with Bet365.
