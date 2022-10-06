The first thing Rae Burrell notices is the silence, which is a good thing after almost 12 months of injury frustration.
Canberra is as far removed as you can get from Burrell's usual surrounds in Los Angeles, where she started her WNBA career, or Las Vegas, where she grew up.
But again - that's a good thing. Because Burrell isn't here to be dazzled by the bright lights of Black Mountain tower. She's here to win.
"I just want to help the team win a championship. I want to get a ring ... do they do rings here? A ring or a trophy, whatever. I just want to win," Burrell said.
"There's no traffic here ... just a lot of trees. There's no distractions, I'm able to focus on what I came here to do - play basketball.
"Personally, hopefully I can develop my game and get a better understanding of the game. I think we're a bit more [focused] on fundamentals out here, so I think I can add that."
Burrell is enjoying the quiet life for now, living on the University of Canberra campus and completing the final stages of her rehabilitation after knee surgery limited her rookie WNBA season to just three games.
The 22-year-old guard has already impressed Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal despite being on limited duties for the next two or three weeks.
She will miss two pre-season games against the Sydney Flames next week, but is expected to be ready to play in the WNBL opener against Bendigo on November 4.
The No. 9 pick in the WNBA draft this year promises to be one of the Capitals' most exciting imports and she has the potential to follow in the footsteps of two-time WNBL title winner and WNBA all-star Kia Nurse.
She played with her knee injury in college, but decided she needed to get her meniscus and floating cartilage fixed for her to take the next step in her career.
"It's been frustration, not being able to play at my full potential," Burrell said.
"But I'm happy it's fixed now. Hopefully I can get back to how it was and make up for the time that was lost.
"I feel like there's still stuff that I learned even being out, it wasn't all miserable and bad. I was able to learn.
"Coming back from injury, you're always going to have a little bit of fear and trouble to trust in it. That's something you have got to work on every single day ... trusting in and having confidence in yourself again."
Veal has already seen enough to suggest Burrell will be a key cog in the Capitals' system this year.
"You talk to her, you see her move ... there's just an energy and a package around her that tells you she's a legit basketball player," Veal said.
Veal is easing a host of players back into full training knowing the season will be stretched over five months again, with the Capitals playing their first regular-seaosn game in November and their last on March 4.
The pre-season clashes against Sydney - the first open to the public at Tuggeranong and the second behind closed doors - will give Veal the first indication of how her team is shaping up for her first season as coach.
"Knowing where we need to move, plug the gaps and explore a little more will come from these games," Veal said.
"Just to see where we're at as a group ... we've got a basis and our identity is forming. We've got everyone here, just working some players back to full health. In my mind, it's all tracking well for the start of the season."
October 14: Canberra Capitals v Sydney Flames at Southern Cross Stadium, 6pm.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
