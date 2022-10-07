This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
She spent all week starching that pretty gingham dress and ironing those frilly petticoats and tonight at the local dance hall she looks perfect. Which must be why that skinny kid with the nervous smile and the ducktail hair smothered in Brylcreem is elbowing his way through the crowded floor toward her.
There's a cigarette dangling from the corner of his mouth and a cloud of cheap aftershave floating in his wake. There's a band on stage doing an Everly Brothers cover. He asks her to dance and she's surprised at how well he can move.
Persistent bugger, too. The following Monday he turns up breathless at the shop where she works after sprinting across town during his lunch break to ask her out. She hesitates. It's 1959 and a girl shouldn't appear too keen. But he returns the following day. And the next. She soon finds herself holding his hand at the movies and thinking he's a bit of all right.
Sixty three years later she'll still be sitting next to him, still holding that hand of his, still knowing he's the one she wants beside her as the past begins slipping away and they both make their final stand against the fading of the light.
-------------------------
Mum moves unsteadily into the kitchen and peers at the whiteboard on the wall. Each day of the week is carefully detailed by my father in thick black pen. Monday: the nurse comes to shower her. Tuesday: yet another doctor's appointment. Wednesday: the nurse is back and an old friend is due for morning tea.
Mum continues staring at the board. A minute goes by. She's leaning on her three-wheeled walker. There's a new tear forming in the corner of her eye to replace the one running down her cheek. She hates this confusion. The fogginess. The not knowing. The way it makes her feel stupid in front of others.
What's wrong?
Her voice breaks. "I don't know what day it is," she says.
"It's Tuesday."
"Oh, that's good." Her face brightens. "Is it time for a coffee?"
Ten minutes later she's smiling, almost buoyant. "Now what day is it today, love? Let me check the board."
-------------------------
There's a gang of thieves lurking inside my mother's brain called Lewy bodies, abnormal protein deposits that are stealing her memory and altering the moods of a woman loved and celebrated by our family for her gentleness and optimism. She raised three children, survived breast cancer and battles diabetes. But this? No wonder she gets angry at times. Her Parkinson's disease feels like nature's final turning of the screw, a cruel betrayal of someone who has lived their life committed to finding good in others.
She is one of more than half a million Australians burdened with dementia, a figure expected to double over the next three decades. But while she is losing some of her past, she still clings to that man who once guided her so expertly around the dance floor.
Except that man doesn't move so smoothly anymore, either. Dad wears slip-on shoes because his back refuses to bend and he's always short of breath after making the bed. Both my parents ache constantly. But the fight goes on.
They are 81, still determined to stay together and avoid the lousy food and sterile surrounds of an aged care facility. Every morning Dad prepares Mum's breakfast and makes sure she swallows her pills and injects her insulin. He does the same at lunch and dinner.
On a recent visit I overhear them talking in bed early one morning.
"Is there anything we have to do today, love?" Mum asks.
"I have to get you to the doctor at 11. But the rest of the day is free."
There's a loud sigh. "Well, I suppose we'd better get up and face another day then," says Mum, her voice tired, her will still strong.
-------------------------
She's in hospital with a bad bout of pancreatitis and it takes her a while to come to the phone. But she brightens when she hears my voice.
"Happy birthday!" she says. And then she catches herself. "It's today, isn't it? Or was it yesterday?" She begins to cry. "I didn't want to forget your birthday."
"You didn't forget Mum. I called you yesterday and we had a laugh about how old I'm getting."
'Well, that's good. You know I can't remember some things."
That's OK, Mum, I say. I want to add something else but there's a lump in my throat. I want to reassure her that everything will be OK, that her world will not grow bleaker no matter how many of her memories are stolen from her in the coming months and years.
Just like that young girl in the pretty gingham dress, she'll always remain unforgettable.
THEY SAID IT:
"When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." - Mitch Albom
YOU SAID IT:
You had lots to say on whether the government should break its pre-election promise not to enact the third tranche of the Coalition's tax cuts.
George said: "If the tax breaks to the top end of town are increased yet again our ability to use that money to create social housing reduces.
"Being true to your principles is more important than a policy Labor was wedged into accepting."
And David said: "With the country in so much debt, rightly incurred as a result of the pandemic, now is not the time for tax cuts, either for the rich or the poor."
Peter thought tax rises would be good economics because there are severe limits to what the Reserve Bank can do on its own: "One way to reduce inflation is to increase taxes. The Treasurer should give that serious thought."
Bob said: "Giving tax cuts to high earners was always going to be a bad move. It failed the 'pub test' by a long way, and should be dropped. Low earners will see it as a good move.
"Look for it in the budget in a couple of weeks."
But John said: "The tax cuts don't start until July 2024. Why does a decision need to be made now?"
And an interesting take from Dave: "It is so obvious from the nonsense you write that the Echidna is funded by the globalists, identical narrative to the mainstream media. Trump is still the US President, he won in a landslide and never conceded to the election corruption. Biden is a puppet."
