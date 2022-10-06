The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Are we over-egging the likely impact EVs will have on emissions?

By Letters to the Editor
October 6 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It will be very expensive and difficult to retrofit fast EV charging technology into existing apartment complexes. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

What role will electric vehicles (EVs) play in meeting national targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050? The NSW and Victorian governments want 50 per cent of new car sales to be EVs by 2030. The ACT government's target is 80 to 90 per cent of new light vehicle sales to be zero emissions vehicles by 2030.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.