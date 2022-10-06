What role will electric vehicles (EVs) play in meeting national targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050? The NSW and Victorian governments want 50 per cent of new car sales to be EVs by 2030. The ACT government's target is 80 to 90 per cent of new light vehicle sales to be zero emissions vehicles by 2030.
While it is often implied the targets will be easily met, this is far from certain. EVs tend to be smaller than many of the cars bought today. EVs are also more expensive to buy than their petrol equivalents and government incentives do not bridge the price gap.
It will also be difficult for many owners to have ready access to fast charging. Although stations are being introduced in a wide range of locations these will not always be convenient for the many potential EV owners who want their own private fast charging facilities.
Using a standard power point, it takes a long time to fully charge an EV battery. More powerful circuits can reduce the charging time dramatically but they come at a cost which may be prohibitive in existing apartment complexes. At least in the medium term, privately owned EV charging facilities will largely be limited to owner-occupied houses with off-street parking.
Where does this leave us? The market for EVs, at least in the short and medium term, will be limited to richer people in stand-alone homes who want a smaller car and whose driving patterns mean they have little risk of getting a flat battery.
This means more aggressive approaches are needed to reduce the emissions from petrol and diesel cars: for example through vehicle emission standards, increased use of public transport and economically efficient road user charges.
On my way to Bathurst on Monday I stopped in Boorowa to partly refuel. The price of 91 petrol was $1.76. On the return journey that afternoon (minus the caravan I had in tow) I stopped in Blayney. Their price was $1.66.
The following day I was shocked (in hindsight I should not have been) to see the price at the Shell in Belconnen was $1.96. Last month petrol in Mogo and Moruya was $1.74.
It makes you wonder why small country towns are able to sell petrol 30 cents less than a big city.
We read frequently of "vulnerable people" being scammed, most recently, losing their superannuation nest eggs safely lodged in self-managed superannuation funds. I feel heartache for their pain as their financial future disappeared in an instant.
But I have also noted that a common thread behind these scams are promises of greater returns by better financial planners than those currently used.
It is the appeal to people's greed that makes such scams successful. That is the major vulnerability that infects these victims. The desire and then the illusory opportunity to have more.
Peter Campbell (Letters, October 4) says "an EV bought today already has lower emissions" than an ICE vehicle. The government's Green Vehicle Guide says a Toyota Prius has lifetime emissions of 83 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre while a Tesla 3 has lifetime emissions of 107 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre.
An explanatory note says this is due to the pollution emitted in generating grid electricity.
While Peter makes the valid point that EVs will pollute less in future as the grid becomes cleaner I wonder whether the hybrid is the environmentally better choice right now?
Of the many telling points made by Crispin Hull in his opinion piece "US, UK show we had lucky escape" (canberratimes.com.au, October 4, p31), there is one comment that to me stands out: Sky News panellists at the Conservative Political Action Conference referred to Liberal Party members in favour of the Voice and the National Anti-Corruption Commission as "bed-wetters".
This is just the sort of case you present when you have no case worth presenting.
Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party have saved us from a government that would have led Australia into social, economic, and climate change disaster.
While Optus may be responsible for the loss of huge amounts of personal data to hackers, one has to ask why did they have the data in the first place? The passport numbers, drivers licences, Medicare numbers and so on.
The answer is that previous governments required Telcos to collect such information when allowing someone to open a mobile phone account.
Given that government agencies, universities, Internet companies and so on are all open to hacking it seems unbelievably stupid to expect Optus to have to gather, store and protect such personal information.
The government should have the courage to stand up and call it as it is.
Steps should be taken to reverse this rule which allows so much crucial identity information to be gathered in one place.
As I understand it, the proposed Voice will not have parliamentary power; it will be advisory. Hence it will essentially be just another influencer alongside hosts of others such as big business (e.g. the Minerals Council of Australia), trade unions, all the "think tanks" (though the IPA is less a think tank than an echo chamber), the CCA, ACF, the WWF, AMCS, GetUp, the Murdoch media, political donors and so on ad infinitum.
They're all voices to parliament, some with greater (but often less visible) influence than the proposed Voice can ever hope to have.
It's high time First Nations people had theirs. The "argument" that, for their influence, they should rely only on their representation in Parliament is utterly irrelevant.
Re: "Bob Hawke unwittingly involved in Chinese spy operation, new book 'Spies and Lies' reveals", canberratimes.com.au, October 5.
What a despicable and nave attack on the reputation of Bob Hawke in what can only be described as an "uncritical review".
Was Mr Joske's information provided by the far-right Australian Strategic Policy Institute (which has been running an anti-China propaganda campaign so successfully with our previous government and now it appears with the current one) or has he been drip-fed information by a source that should know better?
While ASPI likes to present itself as an independent organisation a recent article by John Queripel on the much-respected "John Menadue" site, cited funding sources for the ASPI and said 35 per cent of its funding comes from the Department of Defence; 32 per cent from other federal government agencies, 17 per cent from other overseas government agencies including the US State Department, and the British Foreign Office.
Much of its non-government funding comes from arms manufacturers who would benefit from tension with China; firms such as Thales, Naval Group Australia, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.
Given the above, and the fact Hawke is not able to defend himself, it is to be hoped the allegations about him are treated with the contempt they deserve.
Anyone with any knowledge of Bob Hawke would know that he was no one's dupe on intelligence, defence, or foreign policy matters.
Unfortunately it sounds as if the ACCC is not including the property development sector in its review of misleading environmental and sustainability claims made by businesses ("ACCC target business greenwashing in online sweep", canberratimes.com.au, October 5).
The broad "green" and "sustainable" claims made in publicised estate development and concept plans, development applications and subsequent glossy sales pitches for new and renewal residential projects fail to estimate, let alone address, for example, the urban heating contribution created by such projects and the on-site mitigation of this significant environmental impact.
Artists' impressions of "green" gestures such as small potted trees and bushes on rooftops and at ground level, or a few stripes of "green" on highly exposed walls and a replacement row of street trees, may convince planning bodies to tick the boxes.
But the public interest requires a far deeper assessment and suite of responses in relation to actual long-term environmental impacts than what is currently being offered.
The new ACT planning reform package, with its claimed aim of improving long term outcomes for all, should show how greenwashing will be addressed and eliminated. This will help ensure all future documentation is far more honest, meaningful and evidence-based.
Daylight saving seems a little silly nowadays with flexible work hours and for people of leisure, of whom I'm one.
How much is it going to cost the taxpayer to return Australian ISIS families from Syria and then to monitor and de-radicalise them? Are the families and organisations that have been agitating for their return going to contribute towards the expense?
John Coochey asks why Ukraine gets so much sympathy and Palestine none. Unlike Russia, Israel hasn't invaded a neighbour based on "questionable ancient territorial claims". There has never been a Palestinian state. On the three occasions Israel offered one the Palestinians refused because it would mean accepting a Jewish state in Israel.
Reportedly Vladimir Putin has acted like Hitler in the latter stages of World War II by taking control of military operations with the same disastrous consequences. He should continue to emulate Hitler to the bitter end.
Dissatisfied with his wife, Putin married again. Dissatisfied with Russia's wife (Siberia), he now wants Russia to marry its cousin; Russian-speaking Ukraine.
Further extension of oil and gas activity in the Lake Eyre Basin would result in huge climate change and environmental problems. Common sense should prevail with the basin protected from exploitation by legislation.
How much better off our humanity would be if all the resources spent on wars were spent on improving our wellbeing? Where are our peacekeepers? We need more Sue Warehams and more organisations such as the Medical Association for the Prevention of War.
If you think this budget is going to be hard on families just wait until we don't have the income from coal and iron ore. This currently provides a massive income for government.
I've had six near life changing experiences with potholes, one of which almost face planted me into an Action bus. I read commentary attributed to the Chief Minister akin to "the grown-ups are in charge". Well it's not happening in our city, which is just becoming grubby.
Launching the Threatened Species Action Plan, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said: "I will not shy away from difficult problems or accept environmental decline and extinction as inevitable". Good. Surely this means Plibersek must reject any new coal and gas projects on climate and environmental grounds.
