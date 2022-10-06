As I understand it, the proposed Voice will not have parliamentary power; it will be advisory. Hence it will essentially be just another influencer alongside hosts of others such as big business (e.g. the Minerals Council of Australia), trade unions, all the "think tanks" (though the IPA is less a think tank than an echo chamber), the CCA, ACF, the WWF, AMCS, GetUp, the Murdoch media, political donors and so on ad infinitum.