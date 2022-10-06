The 2022 ACT Arm Wrestling Championships will be held this Sunday the Hotel Queanbeyan in Crawford Street.
The Canberra Arm Wrestling Club - yes, there is one - will be hosting the championships.
The tournament will start at 11am on Sunday and continue on to the early evening, with different weight classes decided during the day, finishing with the heavyweight division.
If you'd like to have a go, weigh-in starts on the day at 10am, with the club welcoming all-comers.
