Queanbeyan Colts coach and former Whites player Zac Jerrim is seeking a new honour - the owner of Australia's Most Ordinary Rig.
The competition is run by Budgy Smuggler swimwear as a bit of fun but also as an important mental health campaign to help "young people to feel good about themselves".
The swimwear label says: "Phone use for Gen Z has gone from less than 30 minutes daily in 2012 to nearly 8 hours a day or 50 hours a week. It's leading to massive mental health issues for young people and we wanted to do something to counter the narrative that you need to be ripped or shredded to be loved."
It was a message that resonated with Zac and he happily entered the competition.
The 27-year-old public servant from Googong submitted a photo of himself wearing his budgie smugglers on a beach in Noosa on his recent honeymoon with wife Charlotte.
"I was the only person in Budgy Smugglers. There were about 5000 people on the beach and I was the only person in bright-pink Budgy Smugglers," he said, with a laugh.
The competition is light-hearted but has a serious message.
"It's a bit of a joke but they're doing really great things in the men's mental health space," Zac said.
"They're trying to break down that stigma and show that you can be pretty ordinary, but extraordinary at the same time."
The top 10 rigs will compete in the grand final at The Ivy nightclub in Sydney on October 29.
The winner will get a billboard of themselves in their Budgy Smugglers in their home town.
To make Zac's dream come true, make sure you like the photo of Zac in his budgie smugglers on Instagram: @_zaccyjerrim or @budgysmuggler.
One of Zac's other interests is taste-testing burgers around Canberra (@_all.aboutburgers)
The best one he's tried so far?
"The Papa McCheesy at Little Theo's in Kambah," he reckoned.
Great for keeping the rig in shape.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
